Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900KS or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900KS vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i9 9900KS
Intel Core i9 9900KS
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 9900KS
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 105 vs 127 Watt
  • Around 6.08 GB/s (15%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS
5283
Ryzen 9 5950X +97%
10414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS
9886
Ryzen 9 5950X +40%
13844

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900KS and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 28, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price 513 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-9900KS -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 4 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 40x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 127 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900KS official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i9 9900KS?
EnglishРусский