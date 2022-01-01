Intel Core i9 9900KS vs Apple M1 Ultra
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
87
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
98
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
- Around 777.6 GB/s (1869%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 60 vs 127 Watt
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1391 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1286
M1 Ultra +22%
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12759
M1 Ultra +70%
21700
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3061
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19588
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1401
M1 Ultra +28%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9810
M1 Ultra +144%
23904
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|March 8, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|-
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|20
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|40x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|114 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|60 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|8192
|TMUs
|24
|512
|ROPs
|3
|256
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|120 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|16
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|819.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
