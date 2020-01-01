Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 125 vs 127 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +2%
511
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +45%
5136
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +3%
2990
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +33%
19100
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +11%
1452
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +42%
9616
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1