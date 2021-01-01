Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i5 11600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4.0 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i5 11600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 65 vs 127 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1570 vs 1281 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
515
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5223
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3002
Core i5 11600 +12%
3353
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +4%
19294
18623
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1273
Core i5 11600 +23%
1569
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +39%
8459
6103
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i5-11600
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|4.0 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i5 11600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
