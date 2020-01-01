Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 125 vs 127 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5136
Core i7 10700KF +2%
5229
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2990
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19100
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +11%
1452
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +8%
9616
8864
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i9 9900KS
- Intel Core i7 10700K and i9 9900KS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i9 9900KS
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800X and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT and Intel Core i7 10700KF
- Intel Core i7 9700K and i7 10700KF