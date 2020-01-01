Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 95 vs 127 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +10%
511
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +43%
5136
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +5%
2990
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +32%
19100
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +20%
1452
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +31%
9616
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|513 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
