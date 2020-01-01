Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i9 10850K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 125 vs 127 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Core i9 10850K +5%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5136
Core i9 10850K +23%
6312
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2990
Core i9 10850K +1%
3030
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19100
Core i9 10850K +16%
22195
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +9%
1452
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9616
Core i9 10850K +4%
9964
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|July 27, 2020
|Launch price
|513 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i9-10850K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 10850K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
