Intel Core i9 9900KS vs i9 9900KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 4 GHz Intel Core i9 9900KS against the 3.6 GHz i9 9900KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KS
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900KF
- Consumes up to 25% less energy than the Core i9 9900KS – 95 vs 127 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +2%
511
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +5%
5136
4883
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2990
3001
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +2%
19100
18693
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +17%
1452
1244
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900KS +15%
9616
8338
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 28, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|513 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900KS
|i9-9900KF
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|40x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|127 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900KS official page
|Intel Core i9 9900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
