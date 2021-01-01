Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900T or Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 9900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1227 vs 1109 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T
14112
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G +49%
21067
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900T and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 July 21, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900T -
Socket LGA-1151 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 35 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900T official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

