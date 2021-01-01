Intel Core i9 9900T vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 2.11 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +11%
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2512
2746
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE +41%
19834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
1204
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6822
7145
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 21, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750GE official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
