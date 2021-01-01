Intel Core i9 9900T vs i7 10700K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 1-year later
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1109 points
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Core i7 10700K +10%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3978
Core i7 10700K +23%
4912
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2512
Core i7 10700K +24%
3111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Core i7 10700K +40%
19699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
Core i7 10700K +23%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6822
Core i7 10700K +32%
9002
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
