Intel Core i9 9900T vs i7 10700K

Intel Core i9 9900T
VS
Intel Core i7 10700K
Intel Core i9 9900T
Intel Core i7 10700K

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 9900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1109 points
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T
3978
Core i7 10700K +23%
4912
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900T
2512
Core i7 10700K +24%
3111
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T
14112
Core i7 10700K +40%
19699
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900T
1128
Core i7 10700K +23%
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T
6822
Core i7 10700K +32%
9002

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900T and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 439 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-S
Model number i9-9900T i7-10700K
Socket LGA-1151 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900T official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 9900T?
