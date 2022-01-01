Intel Core i9 9900T vs i7 9700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 2.0 GHz i7 9700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1226
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10318
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900T +3%
2518
2450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T +30%
14071
10834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900T +7%
1161
1089
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T +19%
6846
5737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i7-9700T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
