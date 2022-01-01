Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900T or Core i7 9700T: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 2.0 GHz i7 9700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9700T and 9900T
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T +30%
14071
Core i7 9700T
10834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T +19%
6846
Core i7 9700T
5737
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900T and i7 9700T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 23, 2019
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i9-9900T i7-9700T
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 192 192
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 3
Execution Units 24 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9900T
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 9700T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900T official page Intel Core i7 9700T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

