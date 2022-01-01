Intel Core i9 9900T vs i7 9700T VS Intel Core i9 9900T Intel Core i7 9700T We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 2.0 GHz i7 9700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 9700T and 9900T Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900T and i7 9700T

General Vendor Intel Intel Released April 23, 2019 April 23, 2019 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake Model number i9-9900T i7-9700T Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 630 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 8 Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz - Multiplier 21x 20x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 35 W 35 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630 GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1200 MHz Shading Units 192 192 TMUs 24 24 ROPs 3 3 Execution Units 24 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 9900T 0.38 TFLOPS Core i7 9700T 0.38 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 9900T official page Intel Core i7 9700T official page PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 16 Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2