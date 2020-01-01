Intel Core i9 9900T vs i9 10900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i9 10900 +17%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3913
Core i9 10900 +50%
5864
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2411
Core i9 10900 +27%
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13567
Core i9 10900 +55%
21091
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i9 10900 +24%
1327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6877
Core i9 10900 +50%
10290
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i9-10900
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
