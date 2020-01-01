Intel Core i9 9900T vs i9 10900F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i9 10900F – 35 vs 65 Watt
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Core i9 10900F +17%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3913
Core i9 10900F +50%
5864
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2411
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13567
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1070
Core i9 10900F +20%
1283
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6877
Core i9 10900F +45%
9984
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|40
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
