Intel Core i9 9900T vs i9 11900K
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 3.5 GHz i9 11900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i9 11900K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900K
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1789 vs 1109 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Core i9 11900K +42%
642
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3978
Core i9 11900K +48%
5887
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2512
Core i9 11900K +40%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Core i9 11900K +87%
26348
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
Core i9 11900K +61%
1811
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6822
Core i9 11900K +41%
9637
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|539 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i9-11900K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i9 11900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
