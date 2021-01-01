Intel Core i9 9900T vs i9 11900T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9900T against the 1.5 GHz i9 11900T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900T
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1717 vs 1109 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2512
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1128
Core i9 11900T +55%
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900T +1%
6822
6785
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|439 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900T
|i9-11900T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|1.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|15x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900T official page
|Intel Core i9 11900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
