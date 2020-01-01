Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900X or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 9900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +51%
5301
Ryzen 5 3600
3517
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +1%
2566
Ryzen 5 3600
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +20%
21434
Ryzen 5 3600
17792
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X
1126
Ryzen 5 3600 +10%
1241
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +26%
9260
Ryzen 5 3600
7335

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 989 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-9900X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 92°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 9900X?
