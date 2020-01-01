Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +6%
5301
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Ryzen 7 3800X +5%
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Ryzen 7 3800X +9%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 7 3800X +16%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +2%
9260
9075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|989 USD
|399 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
