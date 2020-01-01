Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 1 year and 10 months later
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 9 3900XT +14%
523
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
Ryzen 9 3900XT +39%
7379
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Ryzen 9 3900XT +9%
2787
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Ryzen 9 3900XT +52%
32667
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 9 3900XT +17%
1314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
Ryzen 9 3900XT +34%
12392
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|989 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
