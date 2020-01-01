Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 44 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Ryzen 9 3950X +12%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
Ryzen 9 3950X +72%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Ryzen 9 3950X +5%
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Ryzen 9 3950X +81%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Ryzen 9 3950X +13%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
Ryzen 9 3950X +58%
14635
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|989 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
