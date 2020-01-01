Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900X or Ryzen Threadripper 1920X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1920X and 9900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 165 vs 180 Watt
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 August 10, 2017
Launch price 989 USD 799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen
Model number i9-9900X -
Socket LGA-2066 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 35x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 9.6 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 180 W
Max. temperature 92°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 79.47 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X or Intel Core i9 9900X?
