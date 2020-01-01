Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +14%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +1%
5301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +12%
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
23110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +17%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +7%
9260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|989 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
