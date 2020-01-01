Intel Core i9 9900X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +3%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
6934
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +5%
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
30659
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +5%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
12581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|989 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 9900X and Intel Core i9 9980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE