Intel Core i9 9900X vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Core i5 10600K +9%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +49%
5301
3553
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Core i5 10600K +13%
2907
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +49%
21434
14376
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i5 10600K +16%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +37%
9260
6757
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|989 USD
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i9 9900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 9900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 9900X
- Intel Core i7 8700K or Intel Core i9 9900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Intel Core i9 9900X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel Core i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i5 10600K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT or Intel Core i5 10600K