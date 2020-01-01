Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900X or Core i7 10700K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700K and 9900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X
2566
Core i7 10700K +19%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +11%
21434
Core i7 10700K
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X
1126
Core i7 10700K +11%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900X and i7 10700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 May 1, 2020
Launch price 989 USD 389 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Comet Lake
Model number i9-9900X i7-10700K
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 10 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 92°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900X official page Intel Core i7 10700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700K or i9 9900X?
