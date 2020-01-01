Intel Core i9 9900X vs i7 9700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Core i7 9700K +1%
463
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +47%
5301
3600
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Core i7 9700K +11%
2859
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +48%
21434
14445
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i7 9700K +8%
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X +26%
9260
7355
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|989 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i9 9900X vs Core i9 10900K
- Core i9 9900X vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i9 9900X vs Core i9 9900K
- Core i9 9900X vs Core i9 10900X
- Core i9 9900X vs Core i9 9980XE
- Core i7 9700K vs Ryzen 5 3600
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i7 10700K
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i5 10600
- Core i7 9700K vs Ryzen 7 3800X
- Core i7 9700K vs Core i5 10400F