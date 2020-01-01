Intel Core i9 9900X vs i9 10900K
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Core i9 10900K +18%
542
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
Core i9 10900K +20%
6380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Core i9 10900K +23%
3163
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Core i9 10900K +11%
23797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i9 10900K +22%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
Core i9 10900K +19%
11016
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|989 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
