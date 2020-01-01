Intel Core i9 9900X vs i9 10900X
We compared two 10-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Core i9 10900X +4%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
Core i9 10900X +6%
5634
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Core i9 10900X +6%
2721
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Core i9 10900X +7%
22829
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +1%
1126
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
Core i9 10900X +12%
10412
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|989 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|10
|Threads
|20
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
