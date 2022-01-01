Intel Core i9 9900X vs i9 12900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- 75% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1168 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 8° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i9 12900K +68%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14100
Core i9 12900K +96%
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2616
Core i9 12900K +61%
4218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22019
Core i9 12900K +86%
41032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Core i9 12900K +77%
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10906
Core i9 12900K +66%
18151
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i9-12900K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|10
|16
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|14MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|30MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i9 12900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
