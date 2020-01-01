Intel Core i9 9900X vs i9 7920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i9 7920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 140 vs 165 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9900X +4%
2566
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21434
Core i9 7920X +8%
23171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1126
Core i9 7920X +5%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9260
Core i9 7920X +35%
12508
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 7, 2017
|Launch price
|989 USD
|1189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9900X
|i9-7920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|10
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
