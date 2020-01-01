Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9900X or Core i9 7920X: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9900X with 10-cores against the 2.9 GHz i9 7920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7920X and 9900X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
  • Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
  • Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
  • Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 9900X – 140 vs 165 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X
21434
Core i9 7920X +8%
23171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9900X
9260
Core i9 7920X +35%
12508

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9900X and i9 7920X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 August 7, 2017
Launch price 989 USD 1189 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Skylake
Model number i9-9900X i9-7920X
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 10 12
Threads 20 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 17MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 140 W
Max. temperature 92°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9900X official page Intel Core i9 7920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 44
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 7920X or i9 9900X?
