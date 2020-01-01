Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 7 3700X +9%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +25%
6005
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +10%
25116
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Ryzen 7 3700X +21%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +32%
11199
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
