Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 45 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Ryzen 9 3900X +11%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
Ryzen 9 3900X +17%
7044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Ryzen 9 3900X +2%
2712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25116
Ryzen 9 3900X +30%
32768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Ryzen 9 3900X +20%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11199
Ryzen 9 3900X +7%
12000
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9920X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 9920X and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i9 9920X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 9920X and Intel Core i9 10900
- Intel Core i9 9920X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and Intel Core i9 10850K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT