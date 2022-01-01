Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9920X or Ryzen 9 5900X: what's better?

We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900X and 9920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
  • Has 45 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1173 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X
1070
Ryzen 9 5900X +47%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X
14916
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X
2631
Ryzen 9 5900X +34%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X
25575
Ryzen 9 5900X +56%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X
1177
Ryzen 9 5900X +46%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X
12656
Ryzen 9 5900X +14%
14453
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9920X and AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 October 8, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Vermeer
Model number i9-9920X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 12
Threads 24 24
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 19MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 92°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9920X official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

