Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 45 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1173 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1070
Ryzen 9 5900X +47%
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14916
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2631
Ryzen 9 5900X +34%
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25575
Ryzen 9 5900X +56%
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1177
Ryzen 9 5900X +46%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12656
Ryzen 9 5900X +14%
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
