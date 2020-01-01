Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +13%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +15%
6005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +16%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +9%
25116
23110
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +10%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +30%
11199
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 10, 2017
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|79.47 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
