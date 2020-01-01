Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
- More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 45 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 12 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +7%
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
10000
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +18%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25116
27491
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +10%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +13%
11199
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|24
|Threads
|24
|48
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
