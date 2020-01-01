Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9920X or Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

Intel Core i9 9920X
Intel Core i9 9920X
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2970WX and 9920X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
  • Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
  • More than 24 °C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 45 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 12 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9920X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 October 1, 2018
Launch price 1189 USD 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen+
Model number i9-9920X -
Socket LGA-2066 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 12 24
Threads 24 48
Base Frequency 3.5 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 35x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 19MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 165 W 250 W
Max. temperature 92°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9920X official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Intel Core i9 9920X?
EnglishРусский