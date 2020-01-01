Intel Core i9 9920X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 165 vs 280 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 109 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 52 physical cores more
- Newer - released 1 year and 4 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +307%
24437
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +5%
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25116
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +214%
78740
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11199
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +107%
23143
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|3990 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|64
|Threads
|24
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|88
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
