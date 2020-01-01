Intel Core i9 9920X vs i7 10700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i7 10700 +10%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +24%
6005
4833
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25116
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i7 10700 +13%
1195
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +39%
11199
8067
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i7-10700
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
