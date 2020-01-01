Intel Core i9 9920X vs i7 10700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i7 10700K +13%
512
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +23%
6005
4874
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Core i7 10700K +14%
3041
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +30%
25116
19343
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i7 10700K +19%
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +27%
11199
8791
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|389 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
