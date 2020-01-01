Intel Core i9 9920X vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Has 6 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year later
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i7 8700K +14%
517
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +80%
6005
3340
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Core i7 8700K +4%
2764
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +81%
25116
13865
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i7 8700K +12%
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +65%
11199
6788
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|24
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 10900X or Intel Core i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 10900 or Intel Core i9 9920X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X or Intel Core i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i7 10700K or Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 8700K
- AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i7 8700K
- Intel Core i5 10400 or Intel Core i7 8700K