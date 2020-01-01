Intel Core i9 9920X vs i9 10900K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900K
- Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- More than 8 °C higher critical temperature
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i9 10900K +19%
542
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
Core i9 10900K +6%
6380
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Core i9 10900K +19%
3163
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +6%
25116
23797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i9 10900K +30%
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +2%
11199
11016
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|488 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i9-10900K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i9 10900K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
