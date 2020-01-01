Intel Core i9 9920X vs i9 10940X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz i9 10940X with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +2%
454
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
Core i9 10940X +19%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2656
Core i9 10940X +3%
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
25116
Core i9 10940X +18%
29521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i9 10940X +13%
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11199
Core i9 10940X +20%
13394
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|797 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i9-10940X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|14
|Threads
|24
|28
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
