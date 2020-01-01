Intel Core i9 9920X vs i9 7920X
We compared two 12-core desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X against the 2.9 GHz i9 7920X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 7920X
- Consumes up to 15% less energy than the Core i9 9920X – 140 vs 165 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
6005
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +7%
2656
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +8%
25116
23171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i9 7920X +12%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11199
Core i9 7920X +12%
12508
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 7, 2017
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|1189 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i9-7920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|12
|Threads
|24
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|17MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|140 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i9 7920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10700K vs i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 9900K vs i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 10900X vs i9 9920X
- Intel Core i9 10900 vs i9 9920X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X vs Intel Core i9 9920X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3900X vs Intel Core i9 7920X
- Intel Core i7 9700K vs i9 7920X
- Intel Core i9 9900X vs i9 7920X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1920X vs Intel Core i9 7920X