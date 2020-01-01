Intel Core i9 9920X vs i9 9900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.5 GHz Intel Core i9 9920X with 12-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 9900X with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9920X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9900X
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i9 9900X +1%
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +13%
6005
5301
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9920X +4%
2656
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +17%
25116
21434
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1055
Core i9 9900X +7%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9920X +21%
11199
9260
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|1189 USD
|989 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i9-9920X
|i9-9900X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|35x
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|19MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|92°C
|92°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9920X official page
|Intel Core i9 9900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|44
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
