Intel Core i9 9940X vs i7 12700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9940X with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9940X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
- Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 61% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1200 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9940X – 125 vs 165 Watt
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
- More than 12° C higher critical temperature
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1241
Core i7 12700K +56%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15575
Core i7 12700K +48%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2652
Core i7 12700K +53%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
28462
Core i7 12700K +17%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1207
Core i7 12700K +60%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X +4%
14566
14002
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Skylake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-9940X
|i7-12700K
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|28
|20
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|256
|TMUs
|-
|16
|ROPs
|-
|8
|Execution Units
|-
|32
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9940X official page
|Intel Core i7 12700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
