Intel Core i9 9940X vs i9 10920X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9940X with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9940X
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- More than 6 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Core i9 10920X +6%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5864
5885
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2579
Core i9 10920X +4%
2695
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X +7%
27984
26257
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10920X +2%
1211
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X +9%
14326
13160
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9940X
|i9-10920X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|28
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9940X official page
|Intel Core i9 10920X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
