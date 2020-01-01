Intel Core i9 9940X vs i9 10940X
We compared two 14-core desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9940X against the 3.3 GHz i9 10940X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10940X
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 1 year later
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9940X +2%
454
444
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5864
Core i9 10940X +22%
7154
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2579
Core i9 10940X +6%
2724
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
27984
Core i9 10940X +5%
29521
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10940X +1%
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X +7%
14326
13394
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1399 USD
|797 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-9940X
|i9-10940X
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|14
|Threads
|28
|28
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|20MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|88°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9940X official page
|Intel Core i9 10940X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|48
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2