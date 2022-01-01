Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9940X or Core i9 12900K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9940X vs i9 12900K

Intel Core i9 9940X
VS
Intel Core i9 12900K
Intel Core i9 9940X
Intel Core i9 12900K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i9 9940X with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz i9 12900K with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12900K and 9940X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9940X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of Intel Core i9 12900K
  • Newer - released 3-years and 1-month later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 71% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2049 vs 1200 points
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 9940X – 125 vs 165 Watt
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • More than 12° C higher critical temperature
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9940X
1241
Core i9 12900K +61%
2000
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X
15575
Core i9 12900K +77%
27598
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9940X
2652
Core i9 12900K +59%
4218
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X
28462
Core i9 12900K +44%
41032
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9940X
1207
Core i9 12900K +71%
2066
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9940X
14566
Core i9 12900K +25%
18151
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9940X and i9 12900K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 8, 2018 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Skylake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-9940X i9-12900K
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 16
Threads 28 24
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 14MB (shared)
L3 Cache 20MB (shared) 30MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 165 W 125 W
Max. temperature 88°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1550 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 9940X
n/a
Core i9 12900K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9940X official page Intel Core i9 12900K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

