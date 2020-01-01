Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 7 3700X +11%
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +62%
7785
4793
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2614
Ryzen 7 3700X +2%
2667
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +34%
30363
22742
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Ryzen 7 3700X +10%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +73%
14658
8465
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|32
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 9960X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Intel Core i9 9960X and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Intel Core i9 9960X and Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 9960X and Intel Core i9 9980XE
- Intel Core i9 9960X and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X and Intel Core i7 10700