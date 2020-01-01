Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 9960X or Ryzen 9 3900X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9 9960X
Intel Core i9 9960X
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900X and 9960X
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
  • Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 105 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +11%
7785
Ryzen 9 3900X
7044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X
30363
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
32768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +22%
14658
Ryzen 9 3900X
12000

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 9960X and AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1299 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i9-9960X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 32 24
Base Frequency 3.1 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier - 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 22MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 105 W
Max. temperature 85°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 9960X official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X or Intel Core i9 9960X?
