Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X with 16-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 10 °C higher critical temperature
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 9 3900X +14%
506
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +11%
7785
7044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2614
Ryzen 9 3900X +4%
2712
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30363
Ryzen 9 3900X +8%
32768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Ryzen 9 3900X +9%
1266
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +22%
14658
12000
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|32
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
