Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 42 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1 year and 2 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 9960X – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
444
Ryzen 9 3950X +15%
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
7785
Ryzen 9 3950X +17%
9120
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2614
Ryzen 9 3950X +3%
2700
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30363
Ryzen 9 3950X +28%
38756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1160
Ryzen 9 3950X +10%
1275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14658
14635
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
