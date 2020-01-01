Intel Core i9 9960X vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two 16-core desktop CPUs: the 3.1 GHz Intel Core i9 9960X against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 9960X
- More than 17 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +12%
7785
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +7%
2614
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30363
30659
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 9960X +8%
1160
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 9960X +17%
14658
12581
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|1299 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-9960X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|16
|16
|Threads
|32
|32
|Base Frequency
|3.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|35x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|22MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|85°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 9960X official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
